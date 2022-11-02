Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 193,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.71. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

