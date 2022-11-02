Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 85,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 494,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,989. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

