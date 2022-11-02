Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $87.65. 105,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.