Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.19 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$36.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 934,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.