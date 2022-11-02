Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 65916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 14.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

