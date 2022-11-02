Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.71 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.27-$6.37 EPS.

Belden Price Performance

BDC traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. 6,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,783. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.30. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.