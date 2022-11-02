BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as low as C$12.54. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 89,669 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.50.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
