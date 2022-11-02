Benchmark Trims Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price to $86.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

