Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.06. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 14,256 shares.

Bengal Energy Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

