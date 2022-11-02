Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Berry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Berry by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Berry by 29.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a PE ratio of 226.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.