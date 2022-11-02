Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.
Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of BERY stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Read More
