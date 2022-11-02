Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

