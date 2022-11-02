Beta Finance (BETA) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $50.21 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset."

