Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 306,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

