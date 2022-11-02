Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 99,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

