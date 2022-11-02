Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.