Bilibili (BILI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/28/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 9/9/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.
- 9/7/2022 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Bilibili Price Performance
Bilibili stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 335,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
