Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $419.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $501.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TECH opened at $309.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.68 and a 200 day moving average of $344.66. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $526.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 26.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

