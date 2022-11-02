BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $13.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BCRX stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

