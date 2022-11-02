BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,691,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

