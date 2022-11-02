Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bionano Genomics

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 963.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

