BitCash Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, BitCash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $22,397.70 and $5.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

