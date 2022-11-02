Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $304.74 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $304.74 million and approximately $25.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $17.40 or 0.00084472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00249869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

