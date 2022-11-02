BitShares (BTS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $865,351.00

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $30.60 million and approximately $865,351.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002437 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008320 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

