Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,771,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,778.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,771,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,778.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,105,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,469.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 357,217 shares of company stock valued at $593,641. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.