Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.9 %

BKH stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. 422,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,295. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

