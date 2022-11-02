Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up to $54.41

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.41, but opened at $57.11. Blackbaud shares last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 2,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -193.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Blackbaud by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Blackbaud by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

