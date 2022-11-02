BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 596.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 21.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

