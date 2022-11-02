Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 7.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,311. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

