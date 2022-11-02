Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 472,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 455,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

