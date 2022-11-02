Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.76. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 277.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100,521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.