Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 6.9 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

