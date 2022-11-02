Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.01

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.01 and traded as high as C$48.66. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$48.48, with a volume of 56,156 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.