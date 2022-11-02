Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.51-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. 1,137,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,458. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

