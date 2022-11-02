BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BP to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.94.

NYSE BP traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 11,127,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,473,871. BP has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of BP by 14.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in BP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

