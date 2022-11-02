BP p.l.c. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BP Trading Up 1.4 %

BP stock opened at GBX 486.45 ($5.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 423.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 483.30 ($5.84). The company has a market cap of £89.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80.

Get BP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($446.86). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($446.86). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,737 shares of company stock worth $10,422,727.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.