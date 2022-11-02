Brigham Minerals (MNRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

MNRL stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.