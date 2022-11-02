Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.54 million. Brightcove also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.00 EPS.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,862,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,021.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 225,937 shares of company stock worth $1,480,777. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Recommended Stories

