Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.2-$50.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.20 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,346. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Insider Activity

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,862,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,021.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 225,937 shares of company stock worth $1,480,777 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

