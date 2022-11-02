Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $440.70

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.70.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $428.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.80. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

