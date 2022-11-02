Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $96.25

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of PLL stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock worth $961,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

