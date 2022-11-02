Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $27.86

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

