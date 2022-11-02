Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $35.51

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.51.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Weibo Trading Up 10.1 %
NASDAQ WB opened at $12.46 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weibo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
