Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $35.51

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ WB opened at $12.46 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weibo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

