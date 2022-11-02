Brokers Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

