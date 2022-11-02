Brokers Offer Predictions for Century Communities, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $15.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $17.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

