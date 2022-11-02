Brokers Set Expectations for Terex Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

