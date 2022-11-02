Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,210 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 4.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $58,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

