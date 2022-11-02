Bruni J V & Co. Co. Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,836 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.08% of Rocket Companies worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,527,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,867,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 920,600 shares of company stock worth $6,844,355 in the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

