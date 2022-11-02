BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.42 and traded as low as C$3.34. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 105,757 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

