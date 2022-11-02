Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock remained flat at $46.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 194,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

