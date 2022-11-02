Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 511.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

